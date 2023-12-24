HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 748 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $149.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

