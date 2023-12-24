HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 878 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

