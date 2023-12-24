HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $582.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

