HB Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after buying an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

HPE stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

