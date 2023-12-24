HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

ECL opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.19 and a 52-week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

