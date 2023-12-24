H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $51.92 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

