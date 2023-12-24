Head-To-Head Survey: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) & IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) and IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and IMPACT Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $587.50 million 3.06 -$114.28 million ($0.58) -10.79 IMPACT Silver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMPACT Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50 IMPACT Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and IMPACT Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.24%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than IMPACT Silver.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and IMPACT Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -27.72% -2.55% -1.73% IMPACT Silver N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats IMPACT Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico. The company also operates Guadalupe, Veta Negra, San Ramon, and Cuchara mines. IMPACT Silver Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

