Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.27.

HCAT stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

