Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.45. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 1,291,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $20,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after buying an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

