Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

PEAK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

