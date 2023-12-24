HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLFFF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

