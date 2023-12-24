Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

