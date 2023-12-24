Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

HES opened at $146.56 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

