Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.00.

HD stock opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $313.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

