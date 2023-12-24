Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Benchmark cut their price target on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

Hub Group stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

