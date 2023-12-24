Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

