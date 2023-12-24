Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.
Hudson’s Bay Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
