Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

