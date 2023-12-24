IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.12.

IMG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

