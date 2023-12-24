ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.55.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $288.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.65.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

