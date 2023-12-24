IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 572 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.