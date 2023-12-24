IFP Advisors Inc Has $889,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

