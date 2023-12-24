Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.07.

Immunovant stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 764,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

