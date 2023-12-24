Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
About Imperial Petroleum
