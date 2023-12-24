Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

