Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Inari Medical stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

