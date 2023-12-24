Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

