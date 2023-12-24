Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

