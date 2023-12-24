Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $34,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JEPQ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.