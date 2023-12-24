Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $34,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

