Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $251.43 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

