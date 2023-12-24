Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

