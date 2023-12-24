Insider Buying: Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Director Acquires C$15,200.00 in Stock

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) Director Jean Nicolas Roland Nathalie Marie Diercxsens bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

Foraco International Stock Performance

FAR stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$198.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. Foraco International SA has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.53 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 46.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.8087649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

