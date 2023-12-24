Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases $105,040,652.24 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $6,146,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

