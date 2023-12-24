Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $15,493,308.96 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,498 shares in the company, valued at $102,221,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

