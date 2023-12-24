Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $21,540.88 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $21,540.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $5.39 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.
Energy Services of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Services of America
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.