Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $21,540.88 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $21,540.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $5.39 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.