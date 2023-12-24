Insider Selling: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells A$11,015,100.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Rozic sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.48 ($16.43), for a total value of A$11,015,100.00 ($7,392,684.56).

Anthony Rozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Anthony Rozic 500,000 shares of Goodman Group stock.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

