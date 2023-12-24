Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $24,325.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,015,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,548,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $34.68 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.76.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

