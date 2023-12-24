Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,590,997.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $2,201,896.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

