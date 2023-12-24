Intchains Group (ICG) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Intchains Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intchains Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 581 2148 3916 108 2.53

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Intchains Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -684.75 Intchains Group Competitors $4.77 billion $594.43 million -80.31

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intchains Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -62.88% -44.02% -13.32%

Summary

Intchains Group competitors beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

