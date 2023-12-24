International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $87.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

