Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $390.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $336.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.