Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 17.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.