Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

