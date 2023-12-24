Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 19th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.23 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21,865.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

