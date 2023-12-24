iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average of $445.41. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.