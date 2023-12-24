iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

