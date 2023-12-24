iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

