iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

