Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells $19,574.40 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $19,574.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,270.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

