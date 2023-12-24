Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

