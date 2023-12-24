Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

